Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,704,000 after purchasing an additional 58,974 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 459,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 203,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,887,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $157.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.15.

In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,505 shares of company stock valued at $7,137,348. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $115.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.15. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $88.20 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.19 and its 200-day moving average is $117.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.16%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

