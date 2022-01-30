Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 1.10% of National Western Life Group worth $8,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 74,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 274.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

NWLI stock opened at $211.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $769.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.12. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.00 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.02.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $11.27 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $154.88 million for the quarter.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

