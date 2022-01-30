Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 10,340 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,203 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,340 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of M/I Homes worth $8,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE MHO opened at $50.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.23 and a twelve month high of $74.85. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.46 and its 200 day moving average is $60.04.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $904.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.60 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 10.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.