Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 129,280 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 129,280 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of Interface worth $7,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Interface by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,225,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,247,000 after purchasing an additional 185,733 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface in the third quarter valued at about $39,138,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Interface by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,318,000 after purchasing an additional 91,463 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Interface by 36.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,292,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,770,000 after purchasing an additional 346,236 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interface by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TILE stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $766.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.91. Interface, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $18.03.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.20 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Interface’s payout ratio is 4.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TILE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Interface Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

