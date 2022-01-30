Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 13,640 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,640 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Southwest Gas worth $8,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the second quarter worth $786,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 46.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 24.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 139,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 27,591 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth about $3,400,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,131,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $67.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.78 and a one year high of $73.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.06.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.19%.

SWX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet lowered Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.