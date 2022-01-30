Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 52,550 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,550 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $7,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on HGV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

NYSE:HGV opened at $47.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average of $47.03. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.08 and a beta of 2.14.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.52. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was up 346.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $909,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.