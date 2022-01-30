Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 54,610 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 579,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,610 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Steelcase worth $7,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,371,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,156,000 after acquiring an additional 265,327 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,000,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,085,000 after buying an additional 137,326 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,482,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,840,000 after purchasing an additional 350,543 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,237,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,020,000 after purchasing an additional 62,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,274,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,845,000 after purchasing an additional 174,268 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steelcase alerts:

NYSE:SCS opened at $12.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.37 and a beta of 1.35. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $738.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 527.32%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.