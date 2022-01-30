Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 67,370 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 485,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,370 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 1.46% of Thermon Group worth $8,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,046,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,917,000 after acquiring an additional 93,464 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the second quarter worth $970,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 558,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the third quarter worth $359,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermon Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Thermon Group stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $565.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.75 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average is $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $22.61.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $81.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.05 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

