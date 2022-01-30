Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 91.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,144,340 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.84% of Triple-S Management worth $7,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Triple-S Management in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Triple-S Management by 94,675.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Triple-S Management in the second quarter valued at $235,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Triple-S Management by 6.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Triple-S Management in the third quarter valued at $354,000. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GTS opened at $35.62 on Friday. Triple-S Management Co. has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $847.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.53.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

