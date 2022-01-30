Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,840 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 1.42% of Vectrus worth $8,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 97,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Hathaway sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $191,798.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 11,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $579,075.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VEC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

VEC opened at $45.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.14. The company has a market cap of $537.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.32. Vectrus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Vectrus had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $459.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

