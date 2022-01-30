Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on HLI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $104.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.88 and its 200 day moving average is $99.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $63.38 and a 1-year high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

