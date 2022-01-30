H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Stock Position Raised by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,819 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of H&R Block worth $9,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1,143.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,538,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,222 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in H&R Block by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,314,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,873,000 after buying an additional 835,184 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,083,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,930,000 after purchasing an additional 811,238 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth $12,581,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth $11,259,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other H&R Block news, Director Robert A. Gerard purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.36.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

