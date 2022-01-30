H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Stock Position Reduced by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,626 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of H&R Block worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,105,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,948,000 after purchasing an additional 149,257 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,939,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,816,000 after purchasing an additional 62,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,928,000 after purchasing an additional 100,443 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,083,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,930,000 after purchasing an additional 811,238 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,889,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,240,000 after purchasing an additional 122,989 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other H&R Block news, Director Robert A. Gerard bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $26.51.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

