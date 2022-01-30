Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 1,285 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.16% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $51,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $393.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $422.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.73. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

