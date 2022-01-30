Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 149,299 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 80.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,843 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,299 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.21% of Akamai Technologies worth $35,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $4,131,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 61,264 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,407 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $332,518,000 after purchasing an additional 118,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $112.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $120.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $860.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.50 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,657. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

