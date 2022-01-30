Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 235,405 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 215.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,442 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,405 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.24% of Quanta Services worth $39,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 12.1% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

In other Quanta Services news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services stock opened at $98.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.52 and a 200 day moving average of $108.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.84 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.35%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

