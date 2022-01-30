Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 53,851 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.12% of D.R. Horton worth $37,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 35,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 12.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $3,783,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total value of $214,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $86.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.57 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.43.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

