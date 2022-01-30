Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 867,202 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,677 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.32% of Open Text worth $42,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Open Text by 194.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,270,000 after buying an additional 142,096 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the second quarter valued at $281,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Open Text in the second quarter worth about $290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 5.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,312,000 after buying an additional 61,529 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Open Text by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 128,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 29,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $63.00 price target on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.17.

Shares of OTEX opened at $46.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.04. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $832.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 71.54%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.