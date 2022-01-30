Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,996,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 490,192 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.33% of Kimco Realty worth $42,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $427,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 17,016 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,145,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,869,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,527,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KIM. Evercore ISI raised Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.07.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KIM opened at $24.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $25.62.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

