Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 100,677 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,677 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.28% of Huazhu Group worth $41,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Huazhu Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 96.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. 51.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTHT opened at $37.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.66 and a beta of 1.48. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.62.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

