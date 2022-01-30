Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 100,677 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 905,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,677 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.28% of Huazhu Group worth $41,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Huazhu Group during the third quarter worth approximately $9,020,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 686.6% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 871,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,972,000 after purchasing an additional 760,810 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,160,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,289,000 after purchasing an additional 104,676 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,293,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,164,000 after purchasing an additional 654,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on HTHT. Benchmark cut their target price on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.62.

HTHT opened at $37.01 on Friday. Huazhu Group Limited has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.