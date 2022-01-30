Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 18,428 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,428 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.16% of State Street worth $50,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 6,927.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of State Street by 279.9% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $99,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,436 shares of company stock worth $4,599,928 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $93.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.15.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

STT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

