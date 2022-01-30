Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127,332 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.24% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $34,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Shares of ELS stock opened at $77.22 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.97.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

ELS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.