Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 75,886 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Motorola Solutions worth $39,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSI. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.08.

MSI stock opened at $227.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.02. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.07 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.71%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

