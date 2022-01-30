Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,216 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.22% of Teradyne worth $38,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.68.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $263,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,874 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $112.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.51 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

