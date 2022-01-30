Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 953,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,976 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $40,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 528,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 30,327 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $10,056,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 421,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,905,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Argus raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $44.47 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $50.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.