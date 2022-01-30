Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $35.13 Million Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,056 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.39% of AECOM worth $35,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of AECOM by 473.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of AECOM by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of AECOM by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

NYSE:ACM opened at $68.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.08. AECOM has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $78.62.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

