Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $36.91 Million Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,453 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.30% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $36,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9,918.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $92.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.16 and a 200 day moving average of $99.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.40 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.40.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

