Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $37.36 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 53,851 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.12% of D.R. Horton worth $37,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 35,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 12.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

Shares of DHI opened at $86.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.57 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.87%.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $46,826.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

