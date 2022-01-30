Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $38.27 Million Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 536,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 96,222 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Fortive worth $38,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 10.8% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTV. Vertical Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.31.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $69.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.80. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

In other news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

