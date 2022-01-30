Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $38.84 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 548,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 97,047 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.16% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $38,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

HIG stock opened at $71.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.10. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

