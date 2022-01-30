Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $38.89 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.13% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $38,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 327,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,309,000 after acquiring an additional 27,059 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.48.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $154.54 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $113.29 and a one year high of $171.21. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.95.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

