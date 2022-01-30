Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $38.95 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 88.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,216 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.22% of Teradyne worth $38,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.68.

Shares of TER stock opened at $112.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.49. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.51 and a 1-year high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $243,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $336,263.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,339 shares of company stock worth $2,579,874. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.