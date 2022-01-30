Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $39.72 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 479,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,140 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.11% of Otis Worldwide worth $39,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS opened at $82.77 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.31 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.76.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Barclays cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

