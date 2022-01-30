Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $40.65 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,369 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.19% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $40,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,201,000 after acquiring an additional 86,138 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.25.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $204.76 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $129.83 and a one year high of $231.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 116.62%.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $129,487.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total value of $1,037,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,113 shares of company stock worth $4,742,402 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

