Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $40.65 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,369 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.19% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $40,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $581,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,201,000 after buying an additional 86,138 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $520,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.25.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $125,909.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $101,059.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,113 shares of company stock worth $4,742,402. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $204.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90, a P/E/G ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.83 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 116.62%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.