Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $41.40 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,142 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.12% of Hershey worth $41,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Hershey by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $196.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $202.89.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.70.

In other Hershey news, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total transaction of $1,057,009.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $26,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,279 shares of company stock worth $5,351,797 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

