Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $41.91 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,187 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.15% of AMETEK worth $41,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 122,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,141,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in AMETEK by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 345,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,852,000 after purchasing an additional 184,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AME opened at $134.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.38. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.53 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.05%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 27,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $3,822,259.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

