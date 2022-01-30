Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $42.33 Million Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.28% of Abiomed worth $42,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,880,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,523,103,000 after buying an additional 70,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,305,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,401,371,000 after buying an additional 115,689 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,733,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,215,397,000 after buying an additional 100,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $610,235,000 after buying an additional 56,338 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 16.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 980,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,031,000 after buying an additional 139,295 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABMD opened at $277.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 85.57, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $321.66 and its 200-day moving average is $335.80. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.27 and a fifty-two week high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock worth $6,757,718. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.50.

Abiomed Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

