Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $46.68 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 477,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 469,633 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.14% of CBRE Group worth $46,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 59.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $98.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.19. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.60 and a twelve month high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

