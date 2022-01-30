Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $48.45 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $48,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $257.01 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $232.55 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.25.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

