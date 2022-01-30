Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $48.50 Million Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,435 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.32% of Camden Property Trust worth $48,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $12,790,536.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,530 shares of company stock valued at $36,241,226. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $158.33 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $99.70 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 278.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.81.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.