Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $49.36 Million Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 9,835.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,199,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,187,913 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 1.60% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $49,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $390,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,252,700 over the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COOP stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.93 and a twelve month high of $45.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.62 and its 200-day moving average is $40.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. Mr. Cooper Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

