Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $49.56 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,160 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.06% of Dell Technologies worth $49,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 39.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,243,000 after buying an additional 304,665 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 353,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,270,000 after acquiring an additional 233,944 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 516,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,710,000 after purchasing an additional 18,475 shares during the period. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.19 and a 52 week high of $60.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $2,845,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.