Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $50.04 Million Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,579 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.24% of Essex Property Trust worth $50,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,362,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,108,829,000 after acquiring an additional 89,516 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,834,000 after buying an additional 492,450 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 839,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,713,000 after buying an additional 32,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 806,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,893,000 after buying an additional 45,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,829,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,521 shares of company stock worth $4,389,721 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ESS opened at $332.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $343.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.52. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $236.19 and a one year high of $359.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 121.51%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $360.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank cut Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.76.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

