Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $51.16 Million Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,647 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.66% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $51,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,447,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth $17,094,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.20.

Shares of HII opened at $187.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.44. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.36 and a 12 month high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

