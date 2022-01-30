Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.17% of W.W. Grainger worth $35,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 8.7% during the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,667,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $769,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 27.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 138,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,605,000 after purchasing an additional 30,139 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.58.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $495.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.23 and a 52-week high of $527.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $501.47 and its 200-day moving average is $460.00.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

