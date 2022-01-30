Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,735,765 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,590 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.19% of Huntington Bancshares worth $42,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 249,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 254.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,050,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after acquiring an additional 754,475 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 253,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 97,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,156,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,043,000 after acquiring an additional 365,609 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.69.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.18 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $17.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average is $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $54,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 361,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,829,021. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.