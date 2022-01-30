Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 39,782 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.72% of Coherent worth $44,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COHR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 66.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 945,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $249,921,000 after acquiring an additional 376,293 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 65.1% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 760,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,013,000 after buying an additional 299,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 42.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,542,000 after buying an additional 210,489 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 102.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,426,000 after buying an additional 146,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 233.8% in the second quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 168,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,422,000 after buying an additional 117,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Coherent in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $254.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.43 and a 1-year high of $270.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). Coherent had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $391.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

