Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 10,971 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,172 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.11% of First Republic Bank worth $38,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRC. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $169.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.05 and its 200-day moving average is $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $143.60 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.14.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

